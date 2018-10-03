Arts / Big numbers flock to amateur gallery

Staged indeed in the heart of Canberra, City Walk, the show saw a 50-metre marquee stretched from the merry-go-round to the fountain which allowed 409 works to be hung for a week during Floriade.

The show was open to all artists and paintings came from as far as Brisbane and a large part of the Canberra region.

This year the society organised to have market stalls around the art show and organisers have estimated that 800 or more viewers went through the marquee every day, cheekily suggesting that the NGA would struggle to achieve such numbers.

“We have proven the need for a regular ‘amateur art gallery’ for the Canberra region,” Cranston says.