Suspicious fire blazed through Moncrieff home

A FIRE, which blazed through a home on Slim Dusty Circuit, Moncrieff, on Thursday (May 17), has been labelled “suspicious”.

The house, which was under-construction was found “well alight” by police at about 10.30pm.

ACT Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.

Police are seeking any information about the fire, including witnesses, CCTV or dash-cam footage of any suspicious activity in the area between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information about the fire, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6266998.