Suspicious man pushes young girl from bike

A CHILD was riding a bike in Wright yesterday (September 13) when a man allegedly grabbed her and pushed her to the ground before leaving in a white van.

The girl was approached at about 5.10pm on James McAuley Crescent.

Earlier that day police also responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Banks after it allegedly followed a girl as she walked home at about 4.15pm.

Criminal investigations detective superintendent Scott Moller says at this point in time there is no evidence to suggest these two incidents are linked, however, the circumstances of both reports are clearly concerning.

“I would like to stress the importance of reporting information to police immediately – the quicker police can respond and attend to an incident of this nature, the quicker they can target the area and surrounds,” Mr Moller says.

Police today (September 14) launched an investigation and additional target patrols after a number of children, on 14 occasions, have been approached across the ACT.

“These incidents are particularly concerning as they have involved unknown men approaching and in some cases physically assaulting a child,” Mr Moller says.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 1800 333000, or use the Crime Stoppers ACT website.