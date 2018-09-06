‘Suspicious’ men busted for drugs in Civic

A search of the two men at Petrie Plaza revealed 96 suspected MDMA tablets, a quantity of cash and drug dealing paraphernalia. A further search of the immediate area revealed another 22 suspected MDMA tablets.

Both men will be summonsed to the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information relating to illicit drug activity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website