T-shirt covered man robs Chisholm Aldi

ALDI supermarket in Chisholm was robbed yesterday (February 6) morning by a man with a black t-shirt covering his face.

The man entered the store at about 9.45am and made demands for cash. Staff handed the cash to him before he ran off with it towards Proctor Street.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, in his mid 20s, about 6’0” tall and a slim build. He was wearing a black t-shirt over his face, a hoodie and grey track pants.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using quote reference 6230867.

