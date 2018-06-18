Telephone scam targets Chinese community

POLICE are warning members of the ACT Chinese community to be aware of a nationwide telephone scam that has been reported in Canberra.

Police say the scam targets Chinese nationals and involves a caller claiming to be a Chinese official who threatens the arrest of the victim or their family unless money is electronically transferred. In some cases, the victim is transferred to someone who claims to be a more senior official who then extorts more money. In extreme cases the scams have escalated to involve further ransom demands from the victim’s family.

Police believe scammers may target the wider community.

Anyone who feels they have been targeted or has any information that could assist police should go to their local police station or call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

More information on ways to be protected from this scam can be found on the IDCARE website.