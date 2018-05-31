Temporary park pops up in Braddon

A “POP-UP” park has opened on Lonsdale Street, Braddon, providing a place for people to stop, enjoy themselves and connect with the community.

Created by Planning Institute of Australia’s ACT Young Planners the Pocket Park, which uses a car space outside Hopscotch bar, will provide entertainment and activities until it’s dismantled late June.

Director of the Pocket Park project, ACT Young Planner John Reschke says he’s delighted with the Pocket Park and what the ACT Young Planners volunteers have been able to achieve for the community of the inner north.

Pocket Park community liaison director and ACT Young Planner Jacob White says Braddon is changing, and it’s important we bring people along with that change.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the new space and connecting with the local community over the coming weeks,” he says.

The “pop-up’’ temporary parklet is a collaboration between Penny Hardy of Design Community, Kieran Igoe-Taylor of Projex Building, and a team of volunteers from ACT Young Planners.