Tharwa Bridge closes weekdays for major work

THARWA Bridge is to be closed on weekdays until October 19 after routine maintenance revealed further work was needed to ensure its continued safety.

The major maintenance will include works to improve the structural capacity of the bridge.

Due to its historic design and timber construction, the Tharwa Bridge, which has provided a link across the Murrumbidgee for more than 120 years, requires regular inspections.

The bridge will close weekdays from Monday (September 17) between the hours of 9am and 3.30 pm, weather permitting.

Tharwa Drive will be closed between the entrance to Lanyon Historic Homestead and the intersection with North Street/Naas Road in Tharwa.

A detour will be in place via Tidbinbilla Road and Point Hut Road. Motorists are advised to plan their trip, follow the signs and allow an additional 20 minutes journey time.