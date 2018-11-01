The Manuka Jewel that keeps shining

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FAMILY-run for about 25 years, Jewel of India in Manuka has continually provided its guests with quality food and a great service, says owner Shonan Ruzario in this sponsored post.

FAMILY-run for about 25 years, Jewel of India in Manuka has continually provided its guests with quality food and a great service, says owner Shonan Ruzario.

“We’ve always been consistent and we always raise the bar,” he says.

“More than 20 years down the track and people are still coming to eat here, even if they’re visiting from Melbourne or Sydney.

“And it’s because we put passion into the food, giving people the best food in Australia.”

And, he says, this transfers over to TripAdvisor, where Jewel of India is ranked at number 22 for restaurants in Canberra.

Inspired by the kitchens of the maharajas and nizams, Shonan says their curries are always a popular choice amongst the guests but with fresh ingredients and a passion for food, he would say all dishes are a must-have.

“We provide a welcoming service and make sure everyone leaves with a smile on their face,” he says.

“We take into account meal requests and will happily take requests for any drinks which aren’t on the menu.

“We also do catering for weddings and any other occasions and we do delivery and pick up orders as well.”

Jewel of India, Unit 16, First Floor, Manuka Court, 11 Bougainville Street, Manuka. Call 6295 7037, email contact@jewelofindia.com.au or visit jewelofindia.com.au