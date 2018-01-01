Think carefully about fitness resolutions

CONSUMER Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury is urging consumer care when signing up for gym memberships.

Like any contract or service procured, there were a few things consumers could do to ensure they were getting the best gym membership deal.

“Firstly, shop around and ensure the membership meets for your needs both now and expected needs throughout the year. You may like to talk to current members of the gym to get their views on the gyms’ offerings, see if you can participate in a free-trial period, or even search online or social media for reviews. The more information you have the better.

“Secondly, read and understand contract terms and conditions, including the fine print. This is where details such as cooling off periods and if you can change membership level or plans is usually outlined. If you are considering taking advantage of the cooling off period, ensure you know when this expires and any terms and conditions so you can use this to your advantage.

“Finally, keep a copy of any key documents and file for future reference if needed.”

Minister Rattenbury said when it came to exercising around the city – free fitness options might be the way to go.

“I encourage Canberrans to enjoy the fresh air, beautiful surroundings and free amenities Canberra has to offer when it comes to fulfilling any fitness resolutions in 2018,” he said.

Further information on consumer rights and responsibilities in relation to gym memberships is available at act.gov.au/fairtrading

