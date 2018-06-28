Third man charged over Rivett murder

A THIRD man has been arrested for murder, following the death of Bobby Stuart Allan in Rivett on December 17.

The 46-year-old Narrabundah man was arrested yesterday (June 27) for his alleged involvement in the murder and will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with the murder.

Police describe this as a “significant milestone” for the investigation and are urging any witnesses who may have been reluctant to come forward in the past to reconsider now, given the developments of the investigation..

Earlier this year, a 49-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were charged for their alleged involvement in the murder. These matters are currently before the court.

Police say that while the investigation remains ongoing, they don’t anticipate any further arrests.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.