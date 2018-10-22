Thirty ‘banging’ songs that sum up Canberra

Each playlist has been curated by a “neighbourhood hero” who handpicked artists from their community that represent the distinct sound of their suburb – and Canberran Alex Carson from Dance Central in Civic has curated the 30-number “Sounds of Canberra” list.

The Canberra dancer says: “Essentially for me, a neighbourhood is an extension of home.”

“It’s a place where you feel safe, it’s familiar and there’s a sense of belonging,” she says.

“A place where communities grow and it holds a strong sense of nostalgia.”

The idea is new playlists will make it easier for Australians to discover old and new local artists with each one featuring more than two hours of official tracks, live recordings, covers and remixes.

But as for “local”, while there’s some obvious Canberra names such as Peking Duk, others, notably Iggy Azaelea, have no obvious Canberra connection.

That, a spokeswoman for the venture told “CityNews”, is because Carson was given carte blanche to create a solid playlist that would conjure up the feeling of being in Canberra, no matter who the artist.

Carson, as a dancer, had mixed up a “banging set” to get people on the dance floor, capturing “the party, free spirited side of our capital’s community”.

The “Neighbourhood Sounds”, Canberra playlist may be found at https://yt.be/J6yp