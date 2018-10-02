This is scary: these idiots were driving this weekend

ON Sunday night (September 30), a 38-year-old unlicensed male driver was detected driving with a two-month-old infant on his passenger’s lap on Boddington Crescent, Kambah.

At the time he was travelling at 78kmh in the 60kmh zone.

The man provided positive drug and alcohol tests with the result of Breath Analysis almost three times over the legal limit and positive tests for cannabis and methamphetamine. The driver will be summonsed to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

He was one of the recipients of the 144 infringement notices police issued during the double-demerit long weekend for offences including exceeding the speed limit, overtaking a bicycle rider too closely, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Sergeant David Wills said: “While most motorists did the right thing, it is very concerning that some did not. Their actions were incredibly dangerous to themselves and the community.”

Also on Sunday night, two drivers were separately detected exceeding the speed limit. A 30-year-old man was detected travelling at 175km/h in the 90km/h zone on Caswell Drive, Aranda, and a 29-year-old man on a probationary licence was detected travelling at 152km/h in the 80km/h zone on Coulter Drive, Hawker.

Both drivers were issued an infringement for $1841 and 12 demerit points.

Last night (October 1), police watched a vehicle collide with a traffic light on Cooyong Street, Braddon, before almost entering the shopfront of a nearby restaurant. Enquiries revealed the driver had collided with two other vehicles before hitting the traffic light.

The man provided a positive alcohol test with the result of Breath Analysis almost four times over the legal limit. The driver will be summonsed to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.