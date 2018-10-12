Three dead after suspected heroin overdoses

THREE Canberrans have died this week after a suspected heroin overdose in Cook, Civic and Conder.

Prior to this week 10 other deaths have been recorded in the ACT this year, which are also suspected to have been caused by illicit drug taking.

Detective acting station sergeant Mark Rowswell says these were all preventable deaths.

“We are calling on all members of the community to come forward with any information they have regarding the sale of heroin or any other illicit drugs in the ACT,” he says.

“These needless deaths leave a lasting impact on families, the first responders and the wider community.”

Police are urging anyone who may have any information about the sale and supply of illicit drugs to contact 1800 333000 or use Crime Stoppers ACT website.