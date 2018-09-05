Three illegal brothels shut down in Reid

THREE illegal brothels in Reid were shut down on Tuesday (September 4) after a Thai man and three Thai women were working in breach of their visa conditions or without a valid visa.

All three of the brothels were allegedly staffed by non-registered sex workers in contravention of the “Sex Worker Act 1992″ (ACT).

Police are examining material seized with a view to charging those responsible for the establishment and running of the brothels.

Detective station sergeant Adrian Craft says the search warrants were a result of information received from the public.

“To have illegal brothels operating in apartment complexes can be terribly disruptive to residents,” he says.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.