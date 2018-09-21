Three injured in Kambah crash

THREE people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Livingston avenue and Atkins street in Kambah this afternoon (September 21). 

At about 4pm firefighters had to extricate two people from one car before the two, and an additional third person, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

