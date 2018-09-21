ICON Water’s managing director John Knox has been announced as the new CEO of ActewAGL. Mr Knox who is also a board member of the ActewAGL joint venture board and the deputy chair of the […]
Three injured in Kambah crash
THREE people are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Livingston avenue and Atkins street in Kambah this afternoon (September 21).
At about 4pm firefighters had to extricate two people from one car before the two, and an additional third person, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
