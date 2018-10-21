Torrens Primary wins top dance award

The school has taken out the National Social Media and News Category Award.

Torrens Primary’s students, under the guidance of their teacher Sarah Nicholas, created a short theatre piece about asylum seekers seeking refuge in Australia.

Mango Hill State School in Queensland took out Story of the Year with their performance “What About the Children?” dealing with reactions to homelessness after a hurricane in Haiti.​

Wakakirri provides the opportunity for thousands of students to tell stories that explore their thoughts, ideas and aspirations through dance and drama and this year popular themes included reconciliation, environmental conservation and mental health.

The Wakakirri Story Dance Challenge will return in 2019. Registrations open now at wakakirri.com