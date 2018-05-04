Tourism group breaks away from business chamber

THE Tourism Industry Advisory Council (TIAC) has broken away from being a Canberra Business Chamber taskforce to a stand-alone, independent tourism, sports, arts and hospitality representative industry body.

Chairman David Marshall says the broad tourism and hospitality industry has grown to a stage where such a move has become essential.

“It is time not only for TIAC to stand alone but also expand its charter,” he says.

“A new Sports Forum will be established to bring together all the major men’s, women’s, junior and ACT community sports organisations following the disbanding of ACTSport two years ago.

“Also an Arts Forum will be formed and they will both join key industry bodies representing hotels, business tourism, national attractions, ACT attractions, tour operators, clubs, transport providers, wineries, tourism exporters, Visit Canberra and regional NSW tourism. There are also plans to bring major events and tertiary educational institutions into the fold.”

The new body will base its operations at Tourism House, in Quilpie Crescent, Fyshwick.

