Toxic cane toads detected in Campbell

RESIDENTS near Campbell have been urged to report rogue cane toads after two were found in Rosenthal Street.

“It is thought it is a contained incident with the two adult cane toads inadvertently being transported to Canberra via a vehicle,” said director, ACT Parks and Conservation, Daniel Iglesias.

“A local resident found the cane toads and reported them to us. They have since been positively identified by the ACT Government biosecurity vet.

“It is highly unlikely a cane toad population would establish this far south due to Canberra’s cold winter climate, but they could survive in our warmer months. They pose a threat to native and domestic animals so we are treating it seriously and working with the community to find any other cane toads, if there are any.

“Rangers have visited residences near where the cane toads were found and will search the surrounding area. A letterbox drop is also being undertaken today in the vicinity of where the cane toads were found.

“They are toxic at all stages of their lifecycle from eggs to tadpoles to adults. Their toxin is strong enough to kill most native animals that prey on frogs or toads and their eggs, such as birds, other frogs, reptiles and mammals, including some of our threatened species.

“Their toxicity means they pose a threat to pets such as dogs and cats so I urge pet owners in Campbell to be particularly vigilant in the coming weeks.”

What if you think you see one?

Do not kill it as it is most likely a native frog

Exercise caution and take a close-up photograph

Wearing rubber gloves and eye protection put into a well-ventilated container with 1cm of water

Email EPSDInvasiveAnimals@act.gov.au or call 132281.

Cane toads are large with dry warty skin. They have a bony head and over their eyes are bony ridges that meet above the nose. They can be grey, yellowish, olive-brown or reddish-brown and their bellies are pale with dark mottling. Average sized adults are 10-15 cm long.

More information at environment.act.gov.au/ cane-toads