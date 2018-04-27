Two ACT police officers guilty of assault

TWO Canberra police officers were found guilty of Common Assault in the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (April 27).

While a guilty verdict has been made, ACT Policing says these charges are before the ACT Magistrates Court for sentencing and it would be inappropriate to make any further comment until the judicial process is complete.

ACT Policing can confirm that an investigation by Professional Standards resulted in criminal charges being laid and two ACT Policing Officers faced the ACT Magistrates Court charged with “Joint commission Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (AOABH) contrary to section 24 of the ACT Crimes Act 1900 by virtue of section 45 ACT Criminal Code 1995”.

