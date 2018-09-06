Two-car crash closes Pialligo Avenue

 A TWO-vehicle crash closed Pialligo Avenue between Sherger Avenue and Oaks Estate Road for a couple of hours this afternoon (August 6). 

Firefighters extricated a woman from one vehicle, who was taken to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition. A man from the second vehicle was also been taken to hospital.

 

