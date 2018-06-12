Two charged with 16 building-site burglaries

Late last month police searched a house in Lyneham where a large number of suspected stolen items were seized with an estimated value of more than $150 000.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of stolen property and three counts of possess a prohibited weapon without authorisation.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including the owners of the seized property, should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.