Two charged with 16 building-site burglaries

Some of the recovered property police believe is stolen.

A MAN and a woman have been charged following 16 aggravated burglaries recently across building sites in the ACT.

Late last month police searched a house in Lyneham where a large number of suspected stolen items were seized with an estimated value of more than $150 000.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of stolen property. She will appear before the Magistrates Court at a later date. She will also be charged with receiving stolen property.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of stolen property and three counts of possess a prohibited weapon without authorisation.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including the owners of the seized property, should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

