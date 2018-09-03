Two chosen to head ACT Health when it splits

Michael De’Ath has been appointed as director-general of the Health Directorate and Janet Anderson has been appointed CEO.

Minister for Health and Wellbeing Meegan Fitzharris says t hrough the restructure, the ACT government is future-proofing the healthcare system to better respond to Canberra’s current and future health needs.

“Mr De’Ath and Ms Anderson will head up two organisations committed to keeping our community healthy through person-centred care, quality, innovation, engagement and accountability,” she says.

Both Mr De’Ath and Ms Anderson have experience in health jurisdictions across Australia, working as senior managers responsible for key policy development and service delivery.

“Ms Anderson comes to ACT Health following an extensive senior management career across the Commonwealth Public Service and experience working in a number of jurisdictional services, on health systems, health policy development and reform,” Ms Fitzharris says.

She is currently chief coordinator of the Reform Management Office in the Northern Territory Government and led the response to the final report of the Royal Commission into the protection and detention of children in the Northern Territory.

Previously, Ms Anderson held several executive roles in the Northern Territory Department of Health with responsibility for health policy development, and strategic and clinical services planning and delivery.

Mr De’Ath has been the Interim director-general of ACT Health since early April 2018 and has led the directorate over the last four months.

He was previously the director-general of the Community Services Directorate and has held deputy secretary roles in several Victoria Government departments, such as the Department of Health and Human Services.