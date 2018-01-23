TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car collision on the corner of Bindubi Street and Belconnen Way. The first patient is in his 30s with chest injuries, the second patient is in his […]
Two in hospital after Belconnen Way crash
TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car collision on the corner of Bindubi Street and Belconnen Way.
The first patient is in his 30s with chest injuries, the second patient is in his 20s with head injuries and abdominal pain.
Both patients are in stable conditions.
