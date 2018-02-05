MORE than 200 people have been evacuated from a building on Northbourne Avenue, Civic, following reports of a gas leak. ACT Fire & Rescue arrived on scene shortly after 4pm and carried out atmospheric monitoring […]
Two-hundred people evacuated from Northbourne building
MORE than 200 people have been evacuated from a building on Northbourne Avenue, Civic, following reports of a gas leak.
ACT Fire & Rescue arrived on scene shortly after 4pm and carried out atmospheric monitoring tests which detected no gas.
Investigations and atmospheric monitoring are continuing to ensure the building is safe to occupy.
