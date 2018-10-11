Two stolen cars seen on Canberra streets

POLICE are searching for information or dash cam footage on two stolen cars; a green Mitsubishi Magna with ACT registration YJB24T and a silver Holden Commodore with NSW registration EHA174.

The Magna was reported stolen from Mugga Lane, Symonston, at about4.30am on Monday (October 1) and was seen at a Weston Creek service station at about 5am, and on Athllon Drive, Greenway, at about 5.30am, and then later in Chisholm.

The Commodore was seen in Mugga Lane at the time the Magna was stolen.

Anyone with information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6314922.