Unattended candle causes Giralang house fire

AN unattended candle is suspected to be the cause of a house fire on Pinterry Place, Giralang, this morning (October 2).

At around 9am firefighters responded to an Triple Zero call reporting the fire, which was quickly extinguished. They treated one patient on scene for smoke inhalation, conducted atmospheric monitoring and air ventilation operations to ensure the area was safe.

Emergency Services has reminded the community to always use a proper candle holder that is heat resistant, sturdy and large enough to hold dripping wax, especially on wooden furniture or cloth-covered surfaces.

More at esa.act.gov.au/ community-information/home- fire-safety/candles/