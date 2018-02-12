Unlocking the mystery of the missing locks

four sports fields across Canberra’s south.

The locks, which are valued at a total of $1800, protected toilet and change-room facilities provided by the ACT government.

Stolen on the evenings of February 1 and 2, they have have “PEA5.3” engraved on them near the locking mechanism.

They were stolen from:

Wanniassa Oval on Hyland Place, four locks stolen from toilet and change room doors.

on Hyland Place, four locks stolen from toilet and change room doors. Kambah Oval on Chirnside Circuit, seven locks stolen from toilet and change room doors.

on Chirnside Circuit, seven locks stolen from toilet and change room doors. Rivett Oval on Bangalay Crescent, three locks stolen from toilet and change room doors.

on Bangalay Crescent, three locks stolen from toilet and change room doors. Mawson Oval on Beasley Street, six locks stolen (five from toilet and change room doors and one from nearby curator’s shed).

Anyone with any information that could assist police should call 131 444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

