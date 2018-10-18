Unplanned works close part of Northbourne Avenue

MOTORISTS are being advised to use an alternative route after unforeseen traffic light works closed the intersection of Barry Drive, Cooyong Street and Northbourne Avenue. The intersection will be under traffic control until 8pm tonight (October […]
LAKE Burley Griffin will see an increased police presence following the launch of two new police boats today (October 18). “These two boats will increase the responsiveness of our Maritime officers,” says chief police officer […]
AS if the Liberals aren’t having enough trouble with the transaction costs of regime change to discourage any party from the coup road, now the Nationals are displaying angst over their leadership. There’s unhappiness that […]
WILLIAM Slim Drive, in Giralang, has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash. The accident occurred at about 4.10pm today (October 17) on the bridge between Chuculba Crescent and Owen Dixon Drive. Firefighters […]
MINISTER for Road Safety Shane Rattenbury has dropped his proposals, which would have restricted P-platers from driving between 12am and 5am. In July Canberra Labor MLA Chris Steel called on Mr Rattenbury to rule out curfews […]
POLICE are seeking video footage or witnesses after a car and a motorcycle collided in Griffith on Saturday (October 13). The car, a silver Mazda 2, and the motorcycle, a red “postie style” Honda CT110, crashed […]
