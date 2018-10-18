Unplanned works close part of Northbourne Avenue

MOTORISTS are being advised to use an alternative route after unforeseen traffic light works closed the intersection of Barry Drive, Cooyong Street and Northbourne Avenue. 
The intersection will be under traffic control until 8pm tonight (October 18) and from 6am tomorrow morning.
From 8pm tonight and 10pm tomorrow night and all across the weekend, the intersection will be closed to traffic crossing Northbourne Avenue on Barry Drive and Cooyong Street. There will also be lane closures for southbound and northbound traffic during this time.

, ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: