Vandals throw eggs at childcare centre

GAN Yisroel Jewish Childcare and Community Centre in Giralang was vandalised after a hooded man threw eggs at the front door of the building.

The man jumped out of a silver Subaru Forester at about 11.40pm on Tuesday, May 22, before hurling eggs at the building.

Police have released CCTV images of three people including the man in the hooded jumper, who is suspected to be the person who threw the eggs, as well as another man in a darker jumper and a woman, who both remained in the car.

Information that could assist police to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6268985.