Video shows armed men rob Erindale Subway

On Friday, August 31, at about 8.45pm, the two men entered the restaurant on Denigan Street, Wanniassa, and demanded cash.

Staff complied with the demands and the men then fled on foot in the direction of Erindale College.

The first offender is described as Caucasian and about 178-183cm (5’10”-6’0”) tall. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black adidas track suit pants and black Asics shoes.

The second offender is described as Caucasian and about 178-183cm (5’10”-6’0”) tall. He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black track suit pants, grey Nike shoes and a black Under Armour cap.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6303742.