War Memorial beats the bridge but not the opera house

The Australian War Memorial.

THE Australian War Memorial has outstripped the Sydney Harbour Bridge to clinch the second spot behind the Sydney Opera House  in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Landmarks for Australia and South Pacific.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for landmarks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period. This year’s awards recognised 759 landmarks across 67 countries and eight regions across the globe.

Top 10 landmarks in Australia:

  1. Sydney Opera House – Sydney
  2. Australian War Memorial – Australian Capital Territory
  3. Sydney Harbour Bridge – Sydney
  4. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Melbourne
  5. Shrine of Remembrance – Melbourne
  6. Queen Victoria Building (QVB) – Sydney
  7. Port Arthur Historic Site – Port Arthur
  8. Fremantle Prison – Fremantle
  9. HMAS Sydney II Memorial – Geraldton
  10. Kings Park War Memorial – Perth

Top 10 landmarks in the World:

  1. Angkor Wat – Siem Reap, Cambodia

  2. Plaza de Espana – Seville, Spain

  3. Sheikh Zayed Mosque – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  4. St. Peter’s Basilica – Vatican City, Italy

  5. Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba – Cordoba, Spain

  6. Taj Mahal – Agra, India

  7. Duomo di Milano  – Milan, Italy

  8. Alcatraz Island – San Francisco, US

  9. Golden Gate Bridge – San Francisco, US

  10. Parliament – Budapest, Hungary

 

