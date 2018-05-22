MINI Vinnies coordinator Natalie Wright has been awarded ACT Volunteer of the Year at the 2018 Volunteering Awards, held tonight (May 22) at the National Arboretum. Ms Wright is described as a prominent leader in the […]
War Memorial beats the bridge but not the opera house
Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for landmarks worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period. This year’s awards recognised 759 landmarks across 67 countries and eight regions across the globe.
Top 10 landmarks in Australia:
- Sydney Opera House – Sydney
- Australian War Memorial – Australian Capital Territory
- Sydney Harbour Bridge – Sydney
- Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – Melbourne
- Shrine of Remembrance – Melbourne
- Queen Victoria Building (QVB) – Sydney
- Port Arthur Historic Site – Port Arthur
- Fremantle Prison – Fremantle
- HMAS Sydney II Memorial – Geraldton
- Kings Park War Memorial – Perth
Top 10 landmarks in the World:
-
Angkor Wat – Siem Reap, Cambodia
-
Plaza de Espana – Seville, Spain
-
Sheikh Zayed Mosque – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
-
St. Peter’s Basilica – Vatican City, Italy
-
Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba – Cordoba, Spain
-
Taj Mahal – Agra, India
-
Duomo di Milano – Milan, Italy
-
Alcatraz Island – San Francisco, US
-
Golden Gate Bridge – San Francisco, US
-
Parliament – Budapest, Hungary
