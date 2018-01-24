Watch out for brown water in Canberra’s north

SUBURBS throughout the inner north of Canberra and Gungahlin may experience water discolouration today, January 23, according to Icon Water.

Icon Water has increased pumping of drinking water within the Canberra water supply network, which has the potential to cause the water discolouration.

“We have commenced the supply of drinking water from Googong Water Treatment Plant, our largest treatment plant, in response to an unplanned shut-down at Stromlo Water Treatment Plant last night caused by storm activity,” Icon Water says.

“While Googong is operating, Icon Water will undertake necessary repairs at Stromlo as a result of the shut-down.

“Icon Water will also be pumping water around the network to keep reservoirs full to meet the community’s water supply demand.

“An increase in the velocity of water flow or a change in direction of water flow can cause water discolouration due to naturally occurring sediment being stirred up within the network.

“Customers are assured that discoloured water is safe to drink and use for household activities.

“Customers experiencing discoloured water are advised to avoid using washing machines and dishwashers if concerned it might stain clothing or clog filters.

“Icon Water advises that any discolouration should clear with normal use.”

If discoloured water continues after tomorrow, call 6248 3111.

