Weekend drug-driving charges exceed alcohol

THE Queen’s Birthday long weekend was fatality free on the roads, but police charged more than double the number of people with driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol.

From the weekend’s more than 990 random breath tests and more than 30 random drug tests, police charged seven people with driving under the influence of alcohol and 18 people under the influence of illicit drugs.

Officers issued 43 further traffic infringement notices, for excessive speed, mobile phone use and other offences.

Officer in charge Traffic Operations Marcus Boorman said: “It’s disappointing people aren’t listening to the message – don’t drive if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. You are not only putting your life at risk, but those around you.

“Although this long weekend was fatality free in the ACT, we did respond to a number of collisions. One driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained a number of significant injuries. There is no excuse for not wearing a seatbelt, they are a proven safety feature.”