Welsh / More parking in Civic, Tuggeranong on a roll

GOOD news for frustrated motorists seeking parking spots in Civic. Extra spaces will soon be opened up at the Bailey’s Corner car park, truncated after a block of 30 spots was allocated to Assembly members and staff.

However, spaces would appear to be scarce at Tuggeranong. As this photo shows creative measures are often required to squeeze into parking spots outside the Tuggeranong secondary college. Snapper Rob van Lier says no-one was injured.

THE ACT continues to consolidate its reputation for being at the vanguard of radical social change. The territory is the first jurisdiction to ban greyhound racing and to offer a pill-testing facility at a music festival. While legislation on both is far from done, the latter issue is being hailed as a success, with the former still requiring some legal loose ends to be tied up.

Meanwhile Opposition spokesman for racing and gaming Mark Parton didn’t hold back on his feelings over the greyhound ban: “We know the Barr government is a pack of vindictive bullies and we dare not get on the wrong side of them or they’ll crush us like they try to crush everyone who dares to have an opposing view.”

CANBERRA celebrity vet Michael Archinal has been dragged into an ABC story on a brand of dog food that is alleged to have seriously impacted the health of dozens of canines. The ABC’s “7.30” program reported that Advance Dermocare is under investigation after more than 70 cases of megaesophagus (an enlargement of the oesophagus) were linked to the product. Dr Archinal says while the claims are yet to be proven and Dermocare has been voluntarily withdrawn from the market, he still feeds his own dogs Advance products.

THE long and controversial NRL journey of rugby league champion Todd Carney has taken another turn. The 2010 Dally M player of the year has returned to Goulburn to help care for his ill mother. The move sparked speculation that the 31-year-old would sign with the Goulburn Bulldogs. Carney was banned from his home town for a year in 2009 after yet another off-field incident that tainted his time at the Green Machine.

THE culling season is on again but this time in addition to Eastern Grey kangaroos, some Canberra ABC staffers are in the “cross hairs”. While the number of ‘roos to be culled has been boosted by 1000 on last year’s target, local ABC insiders report the broadcaster is employing “Hunger Games” tactics to weed out two staff from a pool of nine as part of a national restructuring campaign.

HIGH-profile real estate identity Richard Luton began May 1 (the 25th anniversary of his entry into the industry) on social media with a special message of gratitude to staff. The energetic and flamboyant agent Instagramed the greeting: “Good morning Super Team, I have woken this morning with a shiver down my spine and couldn’t sleep because I am so excited to share my special day with you.”

STILL on May Day; rallying slogans at union rallies are not what they once were. Before 200 protesters set off on their “Change the Rules” march in Civic they were coached by two officials armed with megaphones who, embarrassingly, had to rely on notes for the words to a couple of new battlecries.

UNIONS ACT secretary Alex White though was singing from the old song sheet: “Today we will be marching for more secure jobs, fairer pay, a strong independent umpire, and more respect as working people.”

SOME people are prepared to go to extraordinary lengths to save a few bucks. Following a recent spike in illegal dumping of commercial rubbish in skips and locked bins in Civic, an after-dark stakeout was set up. During surveillance city rangers witnessed a man push a supermarket trolley heavily laden with plastic bags of rubbish into the area. He left the loaded trolley near a bin then quickly scurried back to his business – 1.2 kilometres away in Braddon.

