What’s on and where for the summer

The ‘CityNews’ holiday guide to happenings and attractions around Canberra as compiled by DANIELLE NOHRA

EVENTS

THE National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) will explore the magic of costumes from films such as the red satin gown worn by Nicole Kidman in “Moulin Rouge!” and Miranda’s white dress from “Picnic at Hanging Rock”, with a week-long line up of screenings, talks and special guests. At NFSA, McCoy Circuit, Acton, January 6-14. Bookings required.

ENJOY food, music and views of Canberra in “Arboretum After Hours”. Free entry and parking at Forest Drive, off Tuggeranong Parkway, from 5pm to 9pm, January 5-19.

THE Australian National Botanic Gardens is offering its guests the opportunity to sample native delights with its “Bush Tucker afterDARK Experience”. Learn about local indigenous foods during a bush-tucker demonstration from your native foods cook Fred, from Fred’s Bush Tucker, then explore the gardens on a twilight ranger-led tour. At the Australian National Botanic Gardens, Clunies Ross Street, Acton, until February 2. Tickets cost $50 per person.

FREE talk, “Inked: Tattoos and the Military”, explores the history of ink tattoos in the Australian military and their representation in the Australian War Memorial’s collections. At BAE Systems Theatre, Treloar Crescent, Campbell, from 12pm, January 18.

FANS can spend an evening with best-selling American author, humourist and a regular contributor to “The New Yorker”, David Sedaris. Having recently released his latest book, “Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)”, Sedaris will visit Canberra for a performance featuring all-new stories and observations plus audience Q&A’s and book signings. At Canberra Theatre Centre, London Circuit, Tuesday, January 23.

EXHIBITIONS

THE NGA’s summer exhibition “Hyper Real” consists of 50 works in sculpture and video art by 32 artists, varying from the huge “Pregnant Woman” by Ron Mueck to Patricia Piccinini’s fragile hybrid babies. National Gallery of Australia until February 18. Bookings to premier.ticketek.com.au or 132849.

THE NPG’s big summer exhibition, “Starstruck: Australian Movie Portraits”, is for people who love film and portraits, at the National Portrait Gallery until March 4. Bookings to portrait.gov.au

FAMILY

THE New York smash hit production of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic “Alice in Wonderland” comes to life on stage at the Canberra Theatre on January 14.

EVER wondered how the animals deal with the Aussie heat? The National Zoo & Aquarium Canberra is showing its visitors just how, January 15-21.

DISCOVER “Colour” as never before at Questacon. As part of the exhibition visitors can hear fascinating stories from people who see colour when they hear music. Questacon, the National Science and Technology Centre, King Edward Terrace, Parkes.

A FREE “Hands-On History”, school holiday activity run by the Australian War Memorial teaches children about what servicemen and servicewomen wear, eat and what jobs they do. It also offers a range of activities where children can try on uniforms, handle real objects, and discover incredible stories of Australians in wartime. Lower galleries, Treloar Crescent, Campbell, Monday to Thursday, January 8-25 and Saturdays, January 20 and 27.

SPORT

PART of the Australian Pro Tour, the East Canberra Challenger will be held at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham. Players from the world’s top 100 will feature in the event, which runs January 6-13.

