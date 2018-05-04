White: ANU turns blind eye to wage theft

AFTER an investigation by student newspaper Woroni, which uncovered serious and long-term wage theft by the franchisee of Sumo Salad, UnionsACT is calling on ANU administration to audit and report businesses located on their campus who steal wages from workers.

Secretary of UnionsACT Alex White says t

he ANU administration has a moral responsibility to take action and ensure that none of the businesses operating on its campus, who ANU takes money from, who employ ANU students, are breaking the law.

“It is unacceptable that adult employers take advantage of young workers and international students,” he says.

“It is even more unacceptable that the ANU administration turns a willful blind eye to the illegality and theft taking place on its property.

“Woroni should be congratulated for exposing serious and long-term wage-theft.

“Any student who believes they have been the victim of wage theft should contact UnionsACT immediately.”

According to the Fair Work Ombudsman 40 per cent of businesses in Canberra break one or more of the Fair Work Act laws on wages, superannuation, pay slips and workers’ rights.

Research from Industry Super Australia shows that each year 45,000 Canberrans have an average of $3400 of their superannuation stolen by employers through underpayments and non-payment.

And, UnionsACT research has shown that almost eight in 10 young workers aged under 25 had experienced wage-theft in the past 12 months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

