White on the warpath over Telstra job cuts

CONDEMNING today’s (June 20) announcement of more than 8000 job cuts at Telstra as “ruthless”, Alex White, secretary of UnionsACT, says: “The decision by Telstra management to prioritise corporate profits over their workers and customers demonstrates the abject failure of privatisation.

“Telstra has ruthlessly betrayed 8000 workers and their families, many of whom live in Canberra.

“The ACT community generally, as well as Telstra employees and customers will be poorer because Telstra management has put profits and bonuses over people.

“Any concerned Telstra worker should contact their union to receive information and support.”