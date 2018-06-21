Widen the pill-testing net, says health chief

DIRECTIONS Health Services CEO Bronwyn Hendry is calling for drug-checking services to be available more regularly than at music festivals to reduce the risk of harm for people taking pills and other substances.

She says the findings of the pill-testing trial at the ACT’s Groovin’ the Moo music festival provide indisputable evidence to support expansion of testing across the ACT.

Woden-based Directions Health Services is a community organisation that helps people impacted by alcohol, drugs and other addictions.

“As the evidence tells us, young people use ecstasy and other recreational drugs at locations other than music festivals, for example clubs, parties and other social gatherings,” she says.

“The interaction at the pill-testing services provides an opportunity to educate people about the risks they are taking and to connect them with support services.

“It is fitting that the ACT was the location for Australia’s first festival pill-testing pilot and the results should prompt serious consideration of a wider roll-out of testing in the community.”