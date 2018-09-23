Woman attacked on Barton street last night

A WOMAN has been attacked in Barton overnight.

About 10pm last night (September 23) a 26-year-old woman was walking along Darling Street near the Barton Tennis Club when, police say, a man ran at her with a knife.

Forced to the ground, the woman was told not to scream. The woman spotted two people nearby and called out to them. The man released the woman and fled the scene on foot towards Telopea Park.

During the incident the woman received cuts to one hand and was taken by ambulance to Canberra Hospital.

An extensive search of the area, including the use of canine teams failed to locate the man, who is described as Caucasian, 175cm (5’9”) tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, white shirt, white cap and was barefoot.

Anyone who saw the man running through Telopea Park or surrounds should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.