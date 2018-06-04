Woman dies after collision with police vehicle

A WOMAN has died following a collision with a police vehicle at the the intersection of Baldwin Drive and Maribyrnong Avenue, in Kaleen, on Friday, May 4.

The police vehicle was responding to a priority one incident, which police say requires an immediate response to a potentially life threatening situation, when the police vehicle and the woman’s car collided at about 8pm.

The officer involved provided first aid to the woman until the ACT Ambulance Service arrived. The woman, a 54-year-old, was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

The police officer also sustained minor injuries, which required further treatment.

Chief police officer for the ACT Justine Saunders says tragically, the woman has now passed away as a result of her injuries.

“I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends,” she says.

“The collision has and will continue to be treated as a critical incident. This is a complex investigation involving the Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team, Australian Federal Police Professional Standards and the ACT Coroner and as such no further comment can be made at this time.”

ACT Policing says it take these matters extremely seriously and whilst it does not wish to pre-empt the outcome of the collision investigation, as a matter of procedure the officer involved has had his AFP driving permit suspended until the investigation is complete.

Update to come.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.