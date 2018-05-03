A WOMAN has been extricated from her car and taken to hospital after a crash on Wentworth Avenue in Kingston. She was treated on the scene for minor injuries and is in a stable condition. Emergency service […]
Woman freed from car in Kingston crash
A WOMAN has been extricated from her car and taken to hospital after a crash on Wentworth Avenue in Kingston.
She was treated on the scene for minor injuries and is in a stable condition.
Emergency service personnel have now left the scene.
