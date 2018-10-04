THROUGHOUT October ACT police are targeting dangerous driving at intersections, with one in two collisions occurring at intersections in Canberra. “When travelling through an intersection it may be common sense to follow the road rules but […]
Woman struck by vehicle on Erindale drive
A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with a number of injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Erindale drive today (October 4).
She was walking at about 12pm when she was hit and taken to hospital.
The woman is said to be in a stable condition and police are investigating.
