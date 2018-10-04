Woman struck by vehicle on Erindale drive

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital with a number of injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on Erindale drive today (October 4). 

She was walking at about 12pm when she was hit and taken to hospital.

The woman is said to be in a stable condition and police are investigating.

