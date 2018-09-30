Woman trapped in Florey car smash

FIREFIGHTERS are using hydraulic rescue tools to extricate a woman from a crashed car in Florey.

The ACT Ambulance Service and ACT Fire & Rescue were called to a two-car crash on Coulter Drive near Joynton Smith Drive just after 3pm today (September 30).

A woman and her two teenage children are all in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The driver from the second car was treated at the scene. He is in a stable condition.