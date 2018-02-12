Woman tries to gain property in ‘romance scam’

A WOMAN, who allegedly tried to obtain property, as part of an online “romance scam” will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court today (February 12.

The woman, 26, was arrested in a Dunlop home today and taken into custody.

She will be charged 24 counts of obtain property by deception, and police will oppose bail.

Police urge anyone who may have fallen victim to a scam to contact police on 131 444 or make a report to ScamWatch.

