‘Sick child’ used to scam money

A LYNEHAM woman has taken money from a number of victims after she made them believe it was for medical treatment for her child.

The woman, 27, offended over a number of years with multiple victims falling prey to her catfishing scams.

She will face the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (May 25) on numerous charges of Obtaining Property by Deception.

ACT Policing urges anyone who suspects they may be a victim of this type of fraud to report it to Police Operations on 131-444. For more information on dating and romance scams visit the ScamWatch website scamwatch.gov.au/.