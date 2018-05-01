STATION officer Jeff Sheetz has rescued Cleo, a dog, from a burning home in Palmerston today, May 1. “I couldn’t see the dog because of the smoke but I felt him at my feet,” he […]
Woman’s call for help heard as police search for car
POLICE are seeking witnesses after a woman was seen distressed in a silver Holden Commodore SV6, calling out for help.
The car was being driven by a man throughout Canberra between 8.30am and 10.30am on Sunday, April 29.
He is described by police as being Middle Eastern in appearance with an olive complexion and a slim build.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6260757.
