Woman’s call for help heard as police search for car

POLICE are seeking witnesses after a woman was seen distressed in a silver Holden Commodore SV6, calling out for help.

The car was being driven by a man throughout Canberra between 8.30am and 10.30am on Sunday, April 29.

He is described by police as being Middle Eastern in appearance with an olive complexion and a slim build.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6260757.

