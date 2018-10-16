TILLYARD Drive has been closed in a northbound direction following a two-vehicle crash near Fraser Primary at about 2pm. Two patients have been taken to hospital in a stable condition. Police are currently managing traffic.
Women in business awards finalists revealed
Canberra Women in Business has announced the finalists of the CWB 2018 Awards in eight categories.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 8.
Business Woman of the Year
Suzette Bailey, Owner, AutoPilot Business Systems
Ilea Buffier, Managing Director, Ninetwofive Interiors
Shannon Battison, Founding Director, The Mill: Architecture+Design
Sam Crompvoets, Director CEO, Rapid Context
Jenny Edwards, Owner MD, Light House architecture+science
Kerry Howard, Managing Director, Miss Pink Enterprises
Tracey Keeley, Owner and Managing Director, Poppy & Maude
Holly Komorowski, Owner and Director, HomeByHolly
Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia
Rachel Zivkovic, Owner and Lead Copywriter, Rachel Ziv
Small Business of the Year
Genevieve Chan, Founder and Director, 6th Position
Christine Marr, CEO, Bookssorted
Holly Diggle, Director, Dance Northside
Kylie Wood, Director, Kylie’s Gardening Services
Shannon Battison, Founding Director, The Mill: Architecture+Design
Young Business Woman of the Year
Kylie Burnett, Partner, Parbery Consulting
Kym Degenet, Director, Boom Funk Studio
Erica Hediger, CEO, The Creative Element
Trish Johnstone, Owner, Oath and Stone Designs
Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia
Micro Business of the Year
Annette Bragaard, Owner, Nordic Blinds
Kelli Donovan, Founder, Creator, Activist, Pure Pod
Karen Doyle, Owner Operator, Grave Keepers
Nina Gbor, Founder, Owner, Stylist, Eco Styles
Briony Young, Director, LoveLetters CBR
Innovation Business Award
Christina DeLay, CEO and Head of R&D, Altina Drinks
Jenny Edwards, Owner MD, Light House architecture+science
Erica Hediger, CEO, The Creative Element
Siobhan Mullins, Director, Separate Together
Alix O’Hara, Inventor, Founder, CEO, Mashblox
Mentor of the Year
Suzette Bailey, Owner, AutoPilot Business Systems
Carrie Leeson, CEO, Lifelife Canberra Inc
Jessica Mellor, CEO, Aquis Entertaiment Ltd
Marwa Rida, Director and Designer, End to End Events
Jen Wittwer, Principal Agent, Steorra Consulting
Public Sector Award
Carrie Leeson, CEO, Lifelife Canberra Inc
Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia
Juliet Moody, Founder and Director, The Fearless Initiative
Phillipa Moss, Executive Director, AIDS Action Council ACT
Laura Shelley, Events Team Leader, Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council
Leadership Award
Tracey Keeley, Owner and Managing Director, Poppy & Maude
Laura Shelley, Events Team Leader, Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council
Nicole Bush, Training Consultant and Apprenticeships Manager, Wisdom Learning
No comments yet.