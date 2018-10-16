Women in business awards finalists revealed

Canberra Women in Business has announced the finalists of the CWB 2018 Awards in eight categories.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 8.

Business Woman of the Year 

Suzette Bailey, Owner, AutoPilot Business Systems
Ilea Buffier, Managing Director,  Ninetwofive Interiors
Shannon Battison, Founding Director, The Mill: Architecture+Design
Sam Crompvoets, Director CEO, Rapid Context
Jenny Edwards, Owner MD, Light House architecture+science
Kerry Howard, Managing Director, Miss Pink Enterprises
Tracey Keeley, Owner and Managing Director, Poppy & Maude
Holly Komorowski, Owner and Director, HomeByHolly
Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia   
Rachel Zivkovic, Owner  and Lead Copywriter, Rachel Ziv     

Small Business of the Year

Genevieve Chan, Founder and Director, 6th Position                 
Christine Marr, CEO, Bookssorted               
Holly Diggle, Director, Dance Northside          
 Kylie Wood, Director, Kylie’s Gardening Services        
Shannon Battison, Founding Director, The Mill: Architecture+Design

Young Business Woman of the Year

Kylie Burnett, Partner, Parbery Consulting 
Kym Degenet, Director, Boom Funk Studio
Erica Hediger, CEO, The Creative Element
Trish Johnstone, Owner, Oath and Stone Designs
Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia

Micro Business of the Year

Annette Bragaard, Owner, Nordic Blinds
Kelli Donovan, Founder, Creator, Activist, Pure Pod
Karen Doyle, Owner Operator, Grave Keepers
Nina Gbor, Founder, Owner, Stylist, Eco Styles
Briony Young, Director, LoveLetters CBR

Innovation Business Award

Christina DeLay, CEO and Head of R&D, Altina Drinks
Jenny Edwards, Owner MD, Light House architecture+science
Erica Hediger, CEO, The Creative Element
Siobhan Mullins, Director, Separate Together
Alix O’Hara, Inventor, Founder, CEO, Mashblox

Mentor of the Year

Suzette Bailey, Owner, AutoPilot Business Systems
Carrie Leeson, CEO, Lifelife Canberra Inc
Jessica Mellor, CEO, Aquis Entertaiment Ltd
Marwa Rida, Director and Designer, End to End Events
Jen Wittwer, Principal Agent, Steorra Consulting

Public Sector Award

Carrie Leeson, CEO, Lifelife Canberra Inc
Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia   
Juliet Moody, Founder and Director, The Fearless Initiative
Phillipa Moss, Executive Director, AIDS Action Council ACT
Laura Shelley, Events Team Leader, Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council

Leadership Award

Tracey Keeley, Owner and Managing Director, Poppy & Maude
Laura Shelley, Events Team Leader, Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council
Nicole Bush, Training Consultant and Apprenticeships Manager, Wisdom Learning

