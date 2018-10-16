Women in business awards finalists revealed

Canberra Women in Business has announced the finalists of the CWB 2018 Awards in eight categories.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 8.

Business Woman of the Year

Suzette Bailey , Owner, AutoPilot Business Systems

Ilea Buffier , Managing Director, Ninetwofive Interiors

Shannon Battison , Founding Director, The Mill: Architecture+Design

Sam Crompvoets , Director CEO, Rapid Context

Jenny Edwards, Owner MD, Light House architecture+science

Kerry Howard , Managing Director, Miss Pink Enterprises

Tracey Keeley , Owner and Managing Director, Poppy & Maude

Holly Komorowski , Owner and Director, HomeByHolly

Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia

Rachel Zivkovi c, Owner and Lead Copywriter, Rachel Ziv

Small Business of the Year

Genevieve Chan , Founder and Director, 6th Position

Christine Marr , CEO, Bookssorted

Holly Diggle, Director, Dance Northside

Kylie Wood, Director, Kylie’s Gardening Services

Shannon Battison , Founding Director, The Mill: Architecture+Design

Young Business Woman of the Year

Kylie Burnett , Partner, Parbery Consulting

Kym Degenet , Director, Boom Funk Studio

Erica Hediger , CEO, The Creative Element

Trish Johnstone , Owner, Oath and Stone Designs

Jenelle McAppion , Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia

Micro Business of the Year



Annette Bragaard , Owner, Nordic Blinds

Kelli Donovan , Founder, Creator, Activist, Pure Pod

Karen Doyle , Owner Operator, Grave Keepers

Nina Gbor , Founder, Owner, Stylist, Eco Styles

Briony Young , Director, LoveLetters CBR

Innovation Business Award



Christina DeLay , CEO and Head of R&D, Altina Drinks

Jenny Edwards, Owner MD, Light House architecture+science

Erica Hediger , CEO, The Creative Element

Siobhan Mullins , Director, Separate Together

Alix O’Hara , Inventor, Founder, CEO, Mashblox

Mentor of the Year



Suzette Bailey , Owner, AutoPilot Business Systems

Carrie Leeson , CEO, Lifelife Canberra Inc

Jessica Mellor , CEO, Aquis Entertaiment Ltd

Marwa Rida , Director and Designer, End to End Events

Jen Wittwer, Principal Agent, Steorra Consulting

Public Sector Award

Carrie Leeson , CEO, Lifelife Canberra Inc

Jenelle McAppion, Founder and CEO, Mums Exercise Group Australia

Juliet Moody , Founder and Director, The Fearless Initiative

Phillipa Moss , Executive Director, AIDS Action Council ACT

Laura Shelley, Events Team Leader, Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council

Leadership Award

Tracey Keeley , Owner and Managing Director, Poppy & Maude

Laura Shelley, Events Team Leader, Queanbeyan and Palerang Regional Council

Nicole Bush , Training Consultant and Apprenticeships Manager, Wisdom Learning