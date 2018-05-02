AN employee has been knocked to the ground and injured during a robbery at BWS in Erindale on Friday, April 27. The robber, a man, walked into the shop on Comrie Street at about 5.40pm. […]
Worker knocked to the ground in Erindale robbery
The robber, a man, walked into the shop on Comrie Street at about 5.40pm.
He was wearing a maroon Broncos football shorts, a BOSS T-shirt, a dark hooded jumper and a white cap.
Police wish to speak to the offender or anyone who witnessed the robbery, or anyone who can identify the offender.
Contact police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 using reference number 6260133.
