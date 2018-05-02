Worker knocked to the ground in Erindale robbery

The robber, a man, walked into the shop on Comrie Street at about 5.40pm.

He was wearing a maroon Broncos football shorts, a BOSS T-shirt, a dark hooded jumper and a white cap.

Police wish to speak to the offender or anyone who witnessed the robbery, or anyone who can identify the offender.

Contact police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 using reference number 6260133.

