Works close Gundaroo Drive

STARTING on Friday morning (October 26) the westbound carriageway of Gundaroo Drive, between Nudurr Drive and Abena Avenue, will be closed as work continues on the duplication of Gundaroo Drive.

The closure begins at 9.30am on Friday and will reopen at 6am on Monday (October 29).

During the closure, road users travelling westbound will be detoured through Crace via Chance Street and should expect delays.

Motorists will still be able to travel eastbound on Gundaroo Drive towards the Gungahlin Town Centre and pedestrians will be detoured across Gundaroo Drive at the Nudurr Drive roundabout.